F-35Bs from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing participate in the inaugural Bamboo Eagle exercise at Edwards Air Force Base, CA., Jan 29, 2024. Bamboo Eagle provides Airmen, allies, and partners with a multidimensional, combat-representative battle-space to conduct advanced training in support of U.S. national interests.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2024 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 18:33 Photo ID: 8218304 VIRIN: 240129-F-GK284-2053 Resolution: 1614x1095 Size: 841.32 KB Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bamboo Eagle 24-1 lands at Edwards AFB [Image 4 of 4], by Christian Raterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.