    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 lands at Edwards AFB [Image 4 of 4]

    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 lands at Edwards AFB

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Christian Raterman 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs   

    F-35Bs from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing participate in the inaugural Bamboo Eagle exercise at Edwards Air Force Base, CA., Jan 29, 2024. Bamboo Eagle provides Airmen, allies, and partners with a multidimensional, combat-representative battle-space to conduct advanced training in support of U.S. national interests.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 18:33
    Photo ID: 8218304
    VIRIN: 240129-F-GK284-2053
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    This work, Bamboo Eagle 24-1 lands at Edwards AFB [Image 4 of 4], by Christian Raterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    388th Fighter Wing
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    VMFA 211
    BENAFB

