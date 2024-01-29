MCPON James Honea Testifies House Armed Service Committee

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea testifies during the House Armed Services Committee Quality of Life Panel, in the Rayburn building on Capital Hill in Washington D.C., Jan. 31, 2024. Honea along with Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Sgt. Maj. Troy Black, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer, Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna advocated for quality of life improvements such as; pay compensation, medical care, child care, spouse employment and housing (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

