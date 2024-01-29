Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial view of Pittsburgh District’s wintery rivers [Image 25 of 26]

    Aerial view of Pittsburgh District’s wintery rivers

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    A towboat pushes 15 barges, most filled with coal, on the Ohio River toward the Montgomery Locks and Dam in Monaca, Pennsylvania, Jan. 23, 2024. Between 15 and 20 million tons of cargo travels on the upper Ohio River each year, which includes mainly coal but also coke, petroleum products, raw and finished steel, and aggregates.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is responsible of operating 23 navigable locks and dams on the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio rivers year-round regardless of weather, including in subfreezing icy conditions. The district is responsible for keeping navigation flowing through Pittsburgh, known as the Headwaters District, to and from the rest of the nation. Transporting commodities on the waterways is four times less expensive than by trucks and 33 percent cheaper than by rail.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 14:51
    Photo ID: 8217955
    VIRIN: 240123-A-TI382-1304
    Resolution: 5656x4242
    Size: 6.91 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial view of Pittsburgh District’s wintery rivers [Image 26 of 26], by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    navigation
    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    icy
    rivers
    Pittsburgh District

