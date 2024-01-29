Aerial view of Pittsburgh District’s wintery rivers

A towboat pushes 15 barges, most filled with coal, on the Ohio River toward the Montgomery Locks and Dam in Monaca, Pennsylvania, Jan. 23, 2024. Between 15 and 20 million tons of cargo travels on the upper Ohio River each year, which includes mainly coal but also coke, petroleum products, raw and finished steel, and aggregates.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is responsible of operating 23 navigable locks and dams on the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio rivers year-round regardless of weather, including in subfreezing icy conditions. The district is responsible for keeping navigation flowing through Pittsburgh, known as the Headwaters District, to and from the rest of the nation. Transporting commodities on the waterways is four times less expensive than by trucks and 33 percent cheaper than by rail.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

