    Fort Johnson reaches for stars with ribbon cutting [Image 1 of 2]

    Fort Johnson reaches for stars with ribbon cutting

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Porsha Auzenne 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Johnson leadership and Louisiana State University of Alexandria representatives cut the ribbon to the brand new STARBASE Youth Program Jan. 23.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 13:56
    Photo ID: 8217812
    VIRIN: 240129-A-GH690-2016
    Resolution: 4125x2750
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Johnson reaches for stars with ribbon cutting [Image 2 of 2], by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    youth program
    DOD
    STEM
    JRTC and Fort Johnson
    STARBASE ribbon cutting

