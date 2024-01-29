Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Training [Image 1 of 2]

    Medical Training

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Army advisors assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade participate in medical training at Ft. Moore, Ga., Jan. 30. Army Advisors train casualty evaluation and stabilization techniques to enhance their readiness ahead of team readiness assessments. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Training [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

