Army advisors assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade participate in medical training at Ft. Moore, Ga., Jan. 30. Army Advisors train casualty evaluation and stabilization techniques to enhance their readiness ahead of team readiness assessments. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 12:16
|Photo ID:
|8217668
|VIRIN:
|240130-A-JZ147-1000
|Resolution:
|2019x3029
|Size:
|8.25 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Medical Training [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
