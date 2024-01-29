Range Managers Toolkit course at GTA

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 7th Army Training Command and civilians with Training Support Activity Europe attend the Range Managers Toolkit (RMTK) course at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 30, 2024. The RMTK training course introduces students to the concepts of geographic information systems (GIS) and the RMTK suite of tools. Lessons focus on how GIS and RMTK can be integrated into range operations to help with daily tasks to ensure safe and efficient training in support of the commander’s mission. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

