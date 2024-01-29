Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Range Managers Toolkit course at GTA [Image 2 of 5]

    Range Managers Toolkit course at GTA

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 7th Army Training Command and civilians with Training Support Activity Europe attend the Range Managers Toolkit (RMTK) course at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 30, 2024. The RMTK training course introduces students to the concepts of geographic information systems (GIS) and the RMTK suite of tools. Lessons focus on how GIS and RMTK can be integrated into range operations to help with daily tasks to ensure safe and efficient training in support of the commander’s mission. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 04:04
    Photo ID: 8217106
    VIRIN: 240130-A-BS310-1038
    Resolution: 7046x4697
    Size: 21.03 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
    This work, Range Managers Toolkit course at GTA [Image 5 of 5], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Grafenwoehr
    range safety
    USArmy
    TSAE
    StrongerTogether

