The Family Business

My great-grandmother is the creator of 18 American heroes with over a century of total service spread between two children, 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Standing steadfast beside me are three individuals entrusted with the sacred duty of upholding our Family legacy. Among them is my cousin Air Force Staff Sgt. Keyvon Murray.

