Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Family Business [Image 8 of 8]

    The Family Business

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed-Cox 

    U.S. Army South

    My great-grandmother is the creator of 18 American heroes with over a century of total service spread between two children, 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Standing steadfast beside me are three individuals entrusted with the sacred duty of upholding our Family legacy. Among them is my cousin Air Force Staff Sgt. Keyvon Murray.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 22:00
    Photo ID: 8216817
    VIRIN: 240130-A-OT530-8643
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 935.97 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Family Business [Image 8 of 8], by SSG ShaTyra Reed-Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Family Business
    The Family Business
    The Family Business
    The Family Business
    The Family Business
    The Family Business
    The Family Business
    The Family Business

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Family Business

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tradition
    Legacy
    Family
    BHM
    Black History Month 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT