NAVWAR Attends SDMAC Economic Impact Report

240130-N-GC965-1177 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 30, 2024) Mr. John Pope, executive director, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), delivers a speech during the San Diego Military Advisory Council (SDMAC) 2024 NAVWAR Economic Impact Report at the University of San Diego. SDMAC is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for the interests of the military, veterans, and their families residing in the San Diego area. SDMAC actively promotes collaboration between the military, elected officials, civic leaders, and the business community to enhance awareness and appreciation for the significant contributions made by the military. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

