    NAVWAR Attends SDMAC Economic Impact Report [Image 2 of 4]

    NAVWAR Attends SDMAC Economic Impact Report

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    240130-N-GC965-1177 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 30, 2024) Mr. John Pope, executive director, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), delivers a speech during the San Diego Military Advisory Council (SDMAC) 2024 NAVWAR Economic Impact Report at the University of San Diego. SDMAC is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for the interests of the military, veterans, and their families residing in the San Diego area. SDMAC actively promotes collaboration between the military, elected officials, civic leaders, and the business community to enhance awareness and appreciation for the significant contributions made by the military. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 22:34
    Photo ID: 8216813
    VIRIN: 240130-N-GC965-1177
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 808.04 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVWAR Attends SDMAC Economic Impact Report [Image 4 of 4], by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SDMAC
    San Diego Military Advisory Council
    NAVWAR
    NAVWAR economic impact report

