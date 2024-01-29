Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Regional Business Director Phil Johnson inducted to SES [Image 3 of 6]

    Regional Business Director Phil Johnson inducted to SES

    CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Kyler Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, inducted Regional Business Director Phil Johnson to the Senior Executive Service during a ceremony Jan. 30 at division headquarters in Cincinnati.

    Regional Business Director Phil Johnson inducted to Senior Executive Service

    Army Corps of Engineers

    corps
    army
    Phil Johnson

