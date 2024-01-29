BEYA awards ACC members for excellence

Joseph Giunta Jr. and Tiffany Barnes of Army Contracting Command will receive 2024 Black Engineer of the Year awards at the BEYA STEM Conference in February at National Harbor, Maryland. Giunta is the ACC acting deputy to the command and the executive director of ACC-Redstone Arsenal, and Barnes is the chief of the business management section for the ACC Chief Information Office Directorate.

