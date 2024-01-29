Joseph Giunta Jr. and Tiffany Barnes of Army Contracting Command will receive 2024 Black Engineer of the Year awards at the BEYA STEM Conference in February at National Harbor, Maryland. Giunta is the ACC acting deputy to the command and the executive director of ACC-Redstone Arsenal, and Barnes is the chief of the business management section for the ACC Chief Information Office Directorate.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 14:47
|Photo ID:
|8216278
|VIRIN:
|240130-A-CZ274-1361
|Resolution:
|2529x1580
|Size:
|627.45 KB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BEYA awards ACC members for excellence, by Ben Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BEYA awards ACC members for excellence
Contracting
LEAVE A COMMENT