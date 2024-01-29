Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BEYA awards ACC members for excellence

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Ben Gonzales 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    Joseph Giunta Jr. and Tiffany Barnes of Army Contracting Command will receive 2024 Black Engineer of the Year awards at the BEYA STEM Conference in February at National Harbor, Maryland. Giunta is the ACC acting deputy to the command and the executive director of ACC-Redstone Arsenal, and Barnes is the chief of the business management section for the ACC Chief Information Office Directorate.

