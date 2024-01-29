BEYA awards ACC members for excellence

Photo By Ben Gonzales | Joseph Giunta Jr. and Tiffany Barnes of Army Contracting Command will receive 2024...... read more read more Photo By Ben Gonzales | Joseph Giunta Jr. and Tiffany Barnes of Army Contracting Command will receive 2024 Black Engineer of the Year awards at the BEYA STEM Conference in February at National Harbor, Maryland. Giunta is the ACC acting deputy to the command and the executive director of ACC-Redstone Arsenal, and Barnes is the chief of the business management section for the ACC Chief Information Office Directorate. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Alabama (Jan. 30, 2024) – Two Army Contracting Command professionals will be awarded at the Black Engineers of the Year Award Ceremony during the 2024 BEYA STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Conference being held Feb. 15 through 17 at National Harbor, Maryland.



Joseph Giunta Jr. will receive the BEYA Stars and Stripes Senior Executive Service Award and Tiffany Barnes will be awarded the BEYA STEM Award for Career and Professional Achievement.



The BEYA STEM community offers college students, corporate, government, military professionals, business, and industry employers with three days of learning, networking, celebrating excellence, and showcasing STEM career opportunities during its annual conference.



Giunta, the ACC acting deputy to the command and the executive director of ACC-Redstone Arsenal, supported his entire staff and led the way in ACC-Redstone Arsenal’s efforts in recruitment and retention, diversity, and value-based service to the nation. He served with distinction while assisting Army commands and agencies procure, develop and employ innovative technologies and systems. Under his guidance, ACC-Redstone Arsenal established the first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council within the ACC enterprise to promote equal opportunities, foster an inclusive work environment, and drive positive change.



“Mr. Giunta’s visionary leadership and exceptional ability consistently positioned ACC-Redstone Arsenal as a center of excellence, driving innovation, and meeting the evolving needs of the Army,” said Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler, the ACC commanding general. “His steadfast commitment to excellence, integrity and ethical practices has earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and peers. As one of my top Senior Executive Service members, Mr. Giunta embodies the highest standards of leadership and has proven himself to be an exceptional role model and mentor to those around him.”



Barnes, the chief of the business management section for the ACC Chief Information Office Directorate, effectively managed an annual IT budget exceeding $20 million, and ensured Soldiers, civilians and contractors across the global ACC footprint have the technology needed to perform their missions. She led her team with expertise in administering IT contracts, overseeing Government Purchase Card purchases, ensuring compliance with the Freedom of Information Act, managing Records Management, and maintaining service level agreements.



“Mrs. Barnes has demonstrated a deep commitment to promoting STEM initiatives within our organization and beyond,” Beeler said. “She actively engaged in volunteer work and community service, dedicating her time and energy to serving STEM communities and inspiring others to pursue professional development in these fields. Her efforts have been instrumental in fostering the growth and development of the next generation of STEM leaders.”



