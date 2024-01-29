Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Active-duty medical personnel train together for Advanced Trauma Life Support course [Image 9 of 9]

    Active-duty medical personnel train together for Advanced Trauma Life Support course

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Cdr. Thuy Lin, Expeditionary Medical Facility - Kilo pulmonary critical care physician, examines an x-ray during the Advance Trauma Life Support (ATLS) course held at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune’s Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Center, on Jan. 23, 2024. The course, established by the American College of Surgeons and its Committee on Trauma, helps doctors and other health care professionals keep their skillsets ready, conditioning them for managing injured patients and providing life-saving care. Photo by Mass Communications Specialist second class Justin Woods

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 12:39
    Photo ID: 8215938
    VIRIN: 240123-N-FB730-1036
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.49 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Active-duty medical personnel train together for Advanced Trauma Life Support course [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Active-duty medical personnel train together for Advanced Trauma Life Support course
    Active-duty medical personnel train together for Advanced Trauma Life Support course
    Active-duty medical personnel train together for Advanced Trauma Life Support course
    Active-duty medical personnel train together for Advanced Trauma Life Support course
    Active-duty medical personnel train together for Advanced Trauma Life Support course
    Active-duty medical personnel train together for Advanced Trauma Life Support course
    Active-duty medical personnel train together for Advanced Trauma Life Support course
    Active-duty medical personnel train together for Advanced Trauma Life Support course
    Active-duty medical personnel train together for Advanced Trauma Life Support course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Trauma
    Advanced Trauma Life Support
    ATLS
    Sim Lab
    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    NMCCL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT