Cdr. Thuy Lin, Expeditionary Medical Facility - Kilo pulmonary critical care physician, examines an x-ray during the Advance Trauma Life Support (ATLS) course held at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune’s Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Center, on Jan. 23, 2024. The course, established by the American College of Surgeons and its Committee on Trauma, helps doctors and other health care professionals keep their skillsets ready, conditioning them for managing injured patients and providing life-saving care. Photo by Mass Communications Specialist second class Justin Woods
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 12:39
|Photo ID:
|8215938
|VIRIN:
|240123-N-FB730-1036
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.49 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Active-duty medical personnel train together for Advanced Trauma Life Support course [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
