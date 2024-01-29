Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Academy Aviation Dinner [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Naval Academy Aviation Dinner

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Kenneth D Aston 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 25, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen and senior leadership attend the annual aviation community dinner at Dahlgren Hall. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth Aston Jr.)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Location: US
