U.S. Naval Academy Aviation Dinner

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 25, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen and senior leadership attend the annual aviation community dinner at Dahlgren Hall. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth Aston Jr.)

