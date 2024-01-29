Gen. Darryl A. Williams, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa escorts Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Commander of Turkish Land Forces, through an honor cordon in Wiesbaden, Germany, Jan. 30, 2024. During the meeting leadership discussed their shared commitment to the NATO Alliance and dedication to securing the region. (U.S. Army photo by Volker Ramspott/Released)

