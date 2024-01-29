Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honor Cordon [Image 2 of 3]

    Honor Cordon

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Volker Ramspott 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Gen. Darryl A. Williams, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa escorts Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Commander of Turkish Land Forces, through an honor cordon in Wiesbaden, Germany, Jan. 30, 2024. During the meeting leadership discussed their shared commitment to the NATO Alliance and dedication to securing the region. (U.S. Army photo by Volker Ramspott/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 07:56
    Photo ID: 8215374
    VIRIN: 240130-A-AD638-1004
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether

