Sailors Stand Watch at the U.S. 5th Fleet Headquarters

240129-N-EG592-1386 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 29, 2024) Sailors stand watch in U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s (NAVCENT) maritime operations center in Manama, Bahrain, Jan. 29. NAVCENT/U.S. 5th Fleet’s area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, Gulf of Oman, Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. This expanse, comprising 21 nations, includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Bab al-Mandeb. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

