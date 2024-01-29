Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSF Diego Garcia Military Working Dog Timi retires from the U.S. Navy [Image 1 of 3]

    NSF Diego Garcia Military Working Dog Timi retires from the U.S. Navy

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Raquell Williams 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – MWD Timi, assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, poses for a portrait at Navy Support Facility Security Jan. 29, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raquell Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 00:34
    Photo ID: 8215130
    VIRIN: 240129-N-VD231-1111
    Resolution: 4378x3502
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSF Diego Garcia Military Working Dog Timi retires from the U.S. Navy [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSF Diego Garcia Military Working Dog Timi retires from the U.S. Navy
    NSF Diego Garcia Military Working Dog Timi retires from the U.S. Navy
    NSF Diego Garcia Military Working Dog Timi retires from the U.S. Navy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diego Garcia
    Military Working Dog
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT