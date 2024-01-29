Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Barracks Washington welcomes the new incoming Sergeant Major. [Image 11 of 11]

    Marine Barracks Washington welcomes the new incoming Sergeant Major.

    WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Sergeant Major Jimmy F. Richard, incoming sergeant major, Marine Barracks Washington, is greeted by Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, during a relief and appointment ceremony at MBW, Jan. 29, 2024. Sgt. Maj. Jimmy F. Richard who relieved Sgt. Maj. Jesse J. Dorsey, enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2001, deployed and participated in numerous operations, completed eight cycles as a drill instructor, and recently served as the sergeant major of Recruiting Station, Jacksonville, FL. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

