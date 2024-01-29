Marine Barracks Washington welcomes the new incoming Sergeant Major.

Sergeant Major Jimmy F. Richard, incoming sergeant major, Marine Barracks Washington, is greeted by Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, during a relief and appointment ceremony at MBW, Jan. 29, 2024. Sgt. Maj. Jimmy F. Richard who relieved Sgt. Maj. Jesse J. Dorsey, enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2001, deployed and participated in numerous operations, completed eight cycles as a drill instructor, and recently served as the sergeant major of Recruiting Station, Jacksonville, FL. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

