    NETC Commander RDML Jeffrey Czerewko visits Navy Supply Corps School [Image 1 of 6]

    NETC Commander RDML Jeffrey Czerewko visits Navy Supply Corps School

    RI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Jessica Nilsson 

    Navy Supply Corps School

    Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, RDML Jeffrey Czerewko, Commander of Naval Education and Training Command, visited the Navy Supply Corps School. During his visit, he addressed the staff and emphasized the crucial role that the Supply Corps has in enhancing lethality and survivability in warfare.
    “(Supply) is the absolute foundation to everything, I’ve been many times in combat and dropped every bomb and fired every bullet and shot every missile on my mission, wishing I had a supply officer,” he said.
    Teaching new Supply Corps Officers here in the schoolhouse is absolutely imperative in winning against our adversaries.
    He also stressed the need to think laterally and strive to recruit the best talent.
    Thank you, RDML Czerewko for sharing your insight and advice and for reinforcing our commitment to prepare our Sailors and get them “Ready for Sea!"
    A special shout out to CWO4 Cameron Kelsey for giving a great tour of the schoolhouse!

    This work, NETC Commander RDML Jeffrey Czerewko visits Navy Supply Corps School [Image 6 of 6], by Jessica Nilsson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    leadership
    Navy Supply Corps School
    nscs
    RDML Jeffrey Czerewko

