    Decommissioned F-15 prepares for final journey to the "Boneyard" [Image 4 of 4]

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Patrick Albury and Nathaniel Yandian, aircraft maintainers assigned to the 402nd Aircraft Maintenance Group, prepare a decommissioned F-15C Eagle assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing for shipment to the "Boneyard" during a TDY to Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, Jan. 29, 2024. The 402nd AMXG provides Programmed Depot Maintenance for the F-15 airframe and is responsible for the repair, modification, reclamation and rework of more than 200 aircraft worldwide. This departure will represent another step in the 125th Fighter Wing's divesture of the F-15C Eagle airframe as it prepares to receive the first batch of F-35 Lightning II aircraft in early 2025. The arrival of the F-35 will equip the wing with the Air Force's most sophisticated fifth-generation fighter, will posture Airmen to meet air superiority and global strike needs for our nation's defense, and will mark the end of the wing's 30-year era flying F-15 fighter jets. Conversion training and infrastructure changes are currently underway to prepare Airmen for the change in mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock) (Photo was cropped to emphasize subject.)

