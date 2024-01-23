Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Active Shooter Response Training [Image 4 of 11]

    Active Shooter Response Training

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Joseph Cooper 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Fort Stewart military police coordinated a training exercise with the Fort Stewart fire department to prepare for potential active shooter and hostage rescue scenarios on January 26. 2024. These exercises improve interoperability between the fire department and the Fort Stewart police force to save lives and prevent disasters. (US Army Photo by Joseph Cooper)

    This work, Active Shooter Response Training [Image 11 of 11], by Joseph Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

