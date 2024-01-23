Fort Stewart military police coordinated a training exercise with the Fort Stewart fire department to prepare for potential active shooter and hostage rescue scenarios on January 26. 2024. These exercises improve interoperability between the fire department and the Fort Stewart police force to save lives and prevent disasters. (US Army Photo by Joseph Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 08:51 Photo ID: 8213878 VIRIN: 240126-A-TI396-2968 Resolution: 5504x8256 Size: 12.28 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Active Shooter Response Training [Image 11 of 11], by Joseph Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.