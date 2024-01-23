USS Mason, HMS Diamond transit the Red Sea in Support of Operation Prosperity Guardian

240109-N-CK669-1025 RED SEA (Jan. 9, 2024) Ensign Emily Moore operates a signal lantern to communicate with Royal Navy guided-missile destroyer HMS Diamond (D34) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) while the ship operates in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG) in the Red Sea, Jan. 9. Led by Combined Task Force 153 of Combined Maritime Forces, OPG represents a focused, international effort to address maritime security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with the goal of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and bolstering regional security. More than 20 countries are taking part in the operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Krucke)

