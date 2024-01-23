Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ft Hamilton Employee Awarded Civilian Service Achievement Medal [Image 1 of 2]

    Ft Hamilton Employee Awarded Civilian Service Achievement Medal

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Col. Brian A. Jacobs, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, presented the U.S. Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal to Portia Samples on Nov. 8th, 2023, for outstanding achievement from September 2022 to November 2023 while assigned as a legal assistant at the Installation Legal Office, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, New York.

    Ms. Samples’ exceptional customer service skills and professional competencies were key in providing over 1,300 legal services to military personnel throughout the NYC area, saving these members over $750,000 in legal fees. Ms. Samples is a dedicated professional whose standards of performance are in keeping with the finest traditions of the U.S. Army and the Federal Civil Service.
    (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.28.2024 16:34
    Photo ID: 8213423
    VIRIN: 231108-A-LO645-2523
    Resolution: 722x722
    Size: 161.83 KB
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NY, US
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ft Hamilton Employee Awarded Civilian Service Achievement Medal [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ft Hamilton Employee Awarded Civilian Service Achievement Medal
    Ft Hamilton Employee Awarded Civilian Service Achievement Medal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Workforce
    Civilian Service Award
    Army Civilian
    Be All You Can Be
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    Possibilities

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT