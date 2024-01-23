Col. Brian A. Jacobs, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, presented the U.S. Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal to Portia Samples on Nov. 8th, 2023, for outstanding achievement from September 2022 to November 2023 while assigned as a legal assistant at the Installation Legal Office, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, New York.



Ms. Samples’ exceptional customer service skills and professional competencies were key in providing over 1,300 legal services to military personnel throughout the NYC area, saving these members over $750,000 in legal fees. Ms. Samples is a dedicated professional whose standards of performance are in keeping with the finest traditions of the U.S. Army and the Federal Civil Service.

(U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 01.28.2024 16:34 Photo ID: 8213423 VIRIN: 231108-A-LO645-2523 Resolution: 722x722 Size: 161.83 KB Location: BAY RIDGE, NY, US Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ft Hamilton Employee Awarded Civilian Service Achievement Medal [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.