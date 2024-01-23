Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mason Sails Alongside HMS Diamond During a Passenger Transfer in the Red Sea [Image 2 of 5]

    RED SEA

    01.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher J Krucke 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240113-N-CK669-1003 RED SEA (Jan. 13, 2024) Sailors stand watch while the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) sails alongside the Royal Navy air-defence guided missile destroyer HMS Diamond (D34) during a passenger transfer while the ship operates in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG) in the Red Sea, Jan. 13. Led by Combined Task Force 153 of Combined Maritime Forces, OPG represents a focused, international effort to address maritime security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with the goal of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and bolstering regional security. More than 20 countries are taking part in the operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Krucke)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2024 02:50
    Photo ID: 8213199
    VIRIN: 240113-N-CK669-1003
    Resolution: 4800x3167
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mason Sails Alongside HMS Diamond During a Passenger Transfer in the Red Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Christopher J Krucke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Red Sea
    USS Mason
    HMS Diamond
    Passenger Transfer
    Operation Prosperity Guardian

