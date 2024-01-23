I MEF Change of Charge

U.S. Marines, with 1st Marine Division Band, march during a change of charge ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 26, 2024. The change of charge ceremony represents the relinquishment of duties from one command master chief to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Gregorio)
