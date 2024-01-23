U.S. Navy Lt. Chris "Slip" Miller, assigned to NAWDC STRIKE, takes his final flight at NAS Fallon, Jan. 23, 2024. Home to the Fighting Saints of VFC-13 and the Naval Aviation Warfare Development Command (NAWDC), NAS Fallon serves as the Navy’s premier tactical air warfare training center. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Ryan J. Batchelder)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 13:55
|Photo ID:
|8211973
|VIRIN:
|240123-N-EH218-1093
|Resolution:
|5034x3514
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Final Flight [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Ryan Batchelder, identified by DVIDS
