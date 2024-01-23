Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Morro Bay (WTGB 106) assists PRENTISS BROWN in Detroit River [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Morro Bay (WTGB 106) assists PRENTISS BROWN in Detroit River

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Morro Bay (WTGB 106) assists the PRENTISS BROWN in the Detroit River at night, Jan. 24, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Taylor Peace)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 12:17
    Photo ID: 8211768
    VIRIN: 240124-G-G0109-1003
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: DETROIT, MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Morro Bay (WTGB 106) assists PRENTISS BROWN in Detroit River [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Detroit
    Great Lakes
    Morro Bay
    Icebreaking
    Maritime Commerce

