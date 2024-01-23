Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.25.2024 22:05 Photo ID: 8210902 VIRIN: 240125-A-UH046-1003 Resolution: 6881x3792 Size: 2.94 MB Location: KIHEI, HI, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Seasoned USACE responders paving the way for new generation [Image 3 of 3], by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.