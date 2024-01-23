Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seasoned USACE responders paving the way for new generation [Image 3 of 3]

    Seasoned USACE responders paving the way for new generation

    KIHEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Erin Jimenez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Jeff McCullick (left), temporary housing mission manager and Clayton Corken (right), a temporary housing mission specialist supporting the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission discuss temporary housing mission processes at the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Hawai‘i, Jan. 25.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 22:05
    Photo ID: 8210902
    VIRIN: 240125-A-UH046-1003
    Resolution: 6881x3792
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: KIHEI, HI, US
    This work, Seasoned USACE responders paving the way for new generation [Image 3 of 3], by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seasoned USACE responders paving the way for new generation

    USACE
    Maui
    Kihei
    Hawaii Wildfires

