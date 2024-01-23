Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Gen. Izaguirre promotion ceremony [Image 14 of 17]

    Lt. Gen. Izaguirre promotion ceremony

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Joseph Kumzak 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Gen. Randy George, Army Chief of Staff, promotes Maj. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre to lieutenant general in a ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston Jan 25.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 20:35
    Photo ID: 8210869
    VIRIN: 240125-A-NG080-1368
    Resolution: 5072x3381
    Size: 10.49 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Izaguirre promotion ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by Joseph Kumzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Gen. Izaguirre promotion ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Izaguirre promotion ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Izaguirre promotion ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Izaguirre promotion ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Izaguirre promotion ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Izaguirre promotion ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Izaguirre promotion ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Izaguirre promotion ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Izaguirre promotion ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Izaguirre promotion ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Izaguirre promotion ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Izaguirre promotion ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Izaguirre promotion ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Izaguirre promotion ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Izaguirre promotion ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Izaguirre promotion ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Izaguirre promotion ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Chief of Staff
    U.S. Army
    Army Surgeon General
    Army Medicine
    Gen. Randy George
    Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT