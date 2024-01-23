Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.25.0979

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Whitney Damato 

    USS DELBERT D BLACK (DDG 119)

    240118-N-EJ843-1062 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 18, 2024) - Sailors participate in flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), Jan. 18, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.0979
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 17:52
    Photo ID: 8210598
    VIRIN: 240118-N-EJ843-1062
    Resolution: 6691x3764
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Whitney Damato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FLIGHT OPERATIONS
    MH-60S
    DDG 119
    USS DELBERT D. BLACK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT