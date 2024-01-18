Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DogFace Soldiers Conducted Life-Fire Exercise in Europe. [Image 6 of 6]

    DogFace Soldiers Conducted Life-Fire Exercise in Europe.

    KARLIKI, POLAND

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Udejiofor 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bandits Company, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, relays information to his troops during a squad live-fire exercise at Karliki, Poland, Jan.23, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Michael Udejiofor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 11:20
    Photo ID: 8208370
    VIRIN: 240123-A-PA175-6275
    Resolution: 1731x1154
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: KARLIKI, PL
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DogFace Soldiers Conducted Life-Fire Exercise in Europe. [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Michael Udejiofor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DogFace Soldiers Conducted Life-Fire Exercise in Europe.
    DogFace Soldiers Conducted Life-Fire Exercise in Europe.
    DogFace Soldiers Conducted Life-Fire Exercise in Europe.
    DogFace Soldiers Conducted Life-Fire Exercise in Europe.
    DogFace Soldiers Conducted Life-Fire Exercise in Europe.
    DogFace Soldiers Conducted Life-Fire Exercise in Europe.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT