DogFace Soldiers Conducted Life-Fire Exercise in Europe.

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bandits Company, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, relays information to his troops during a squad live-fire exercise at Karliki, Poland, Jan.23, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Michael Udejiofor)

