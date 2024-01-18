Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Finland, US deepen cyber defense cooperation [Image 2 of 2]

    Finland, US deepen cyber defense cooperation

    FINLAND

    01.24.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. European Command   

    Finnish Defence Forces Deputy Chief of Staff Operations, Maj. Gen. Kari Nisula. U.S. European Command's Deputy Director of Plans and Operations, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. James Cleet approved and signed a Letter of Intent for an advanced cyber partnership during a formal ceremony in Finland's capital city, Helsinki, Jan. 24, 2024. The signing of the agreement emphasized the importance of international cooperation in cyber defense against the backdrop of the prevailing security environment, further deepening the partnership between our militaries, and enables cohesive cooperation in all security situations. (Photo courtesy of the Finnish Defence Forces)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 09:58
    Photo ID: 8208267
    VIRIN: 240124-A-XX123-8215
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.75 MB
    Location: FI
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Finland, US deepen cyber defense cooperation [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Finland, US deepen cyber defense cooperation
    Finland, US deepen cyber defense cooperation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Finland, US deepen cyber defense cooperation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. European Command
    Finland
    Cyber Defense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT