Finland, US deepen cyber defense cooperation

Finnish Defence Forces Deputy Chief of Staff Operations, Maj. Gen. Kari Nisula. U.S. European Command's Deputy Director of Plans and Operations, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. James Cleet approved and signed a Letter of Intent for an advanced cyber partnership during a formal ceremony in Finland's capital city, Helsinki, Jan. 24, 2024. The signing of the agreement emphasized the importance of international cooperation in cyber defense against the backdrop of the prevailing security environment, further deepening the partnership between our militaries, and enables cohesive cooperation in all security situations. (Photo courtesy of the Finnish Defence Forces)

