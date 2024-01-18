BG Mountford Promotion Ceremony

U.S. Army Col. John B. Mountford is promoted to Brig. Gen. by U.S. Army Europe & Africa Commanding General, Gen. Darryl A. Williams along with Brig. Gen. Mountford’s wife during his promotion ceremony at Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, Jan. 19, 2024. Brig. Gen. Mountford serves as the Deputy Chief of Staff of Operations at Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC) in United Kingdom. The ARRC is a rapid reaction force maintained by NATO and is capable of deploying a High Readiness Force Headquarters at short notice for operations and crisis response. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Herman)

