Walk of Remembrance: Team Mildenhall honors MLK

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Robinson, 100th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, speaks with the participants at the end of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. walk of remembrance at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 18, 2024. Robinson shared remarks after the walk which included a speech on Dr. King’s accomplishments and what they mean today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott)

