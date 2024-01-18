Brig. Gen. Michelle Link conducts walk through of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michelle Link, deputy commander, Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) tours the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) January 22, 2024, Halawa, Hawaii. JTF-RH is now in Defueling Phase 5.B where personnel are focused on removing residual fuel and transitioning with the NCTF-RH. The transition will focus on NCTF-RH learning JTF-RH’s processes and procedures for safety, security, and engagement to ensure continuity of operations. During this phase, JTF-RH retains command and control over the RHBFSF Joint Operational Area (JOA) and will synchronize actions to rebuild trust with Federal, State, and local stakeholders. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

