Francisco Roman (center, bottom) and Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, recover after operations in Ramadi, Iraq, 2005. Roman, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and now a police officer with the San Diego Police Department, was awarded the Purple Heart Medal during a ceremony held at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 23, 2024. The ceremony honored Romans sacrifice during his deployment to Ramadi, Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005. (Photo courtesy of Francisco Roman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2005 Date Posted: 01.23.2024 18:46 Photo ID: 8207766 VIRIN: 240123-M-UR891-1002 Resolution: 960x720 Size: 123.95 KB Location: RAMADI, IQ Hometown: NEWARK, NJ, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Serving Beyond the Call: The Inspiring Story of a Marine, Police Officer, and Family Man [Image 3 of 3], by 2LT Jorin Hollenbeak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.