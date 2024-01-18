Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Serving Beyond the Call: The Inspiring Story of a Marine, Police Officer, and Family Man

    Serving Beyond the Call: The Inspiring Story of a Marine, Police Officer, and Family Man

    RAMADI, IRAQ

    06.10.2005

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Jorin Hollenbeak 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Francisco Roman (center, bottom) and Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, recover after operations in Ramadi, Iraq, 2005. Roman, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and now a police officer with the San Diego Police Department, was awarded the Purple Heart Medal during a ceremony held at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 23, 2024. The ceremony honored Romans sacrifice during his deployment to Ramadi, Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005. (Photo courtesy of Francisco Roman)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2005
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 18:46
    Location: RAMADI, IQ
    Hometown: NEWARK, NJ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Serving Beyond the Call: The Inspiring Story of a Marine, Police Officer, and Family Man [Image 3 of 3], by 2LT Jorin Hollenbeak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    Purple Heart
    Fallujah
    Police
    Marines
    Iraq

