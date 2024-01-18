144th FW AIRMEN RETURN HOME

Families and friends welcome home Airmen from the California Air National Guard’s 144th Fighter Wing who returned from Kadena Air Base, Japan after a 90-day deployment as part of a Theater Support Package, Jan. 8, 2024. The Airmen worked in conjunction with their active duty counterparts to ensure a continued fighter presence in the region. Phased deployments of fighter aircraft strengthen operational readiness to defend Japan and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt. Charles Vaughn)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 18:35
|Photo ID:
|8207752
|VIRIN:
|240109-Z-VM449-1073
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.4 MB
|Location:
|FRESNO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
