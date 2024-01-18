Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    144th FW AIRMEN RETURN HOME [Image 5 of 5]

    144th FW AIRMEN RETURN HOME

    FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Vaughn 

    144th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Families and friends welcome home Airmen from the California Air National Guard’s 144th Fighter Wing who returned from Kadena Air Base, Japan after a 90-day deployment as part of a Theater Support Package, Jan. 8, 2024. The Airmen worked in conjunction with their active duty counterparts to ensure a continued fighter presence in the region. Phased deployments of fighter aircraft strengthen operational readiness to defend Japan and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt. Charles Vaughn)

