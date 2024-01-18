144th FW AIRMEN RETURN HOME

Families and friends welcome home Airmen from the California Air National Guard’s 144th Fighter Wing who returned from Kadena Air Base, Japan after a 90-day deployment as part of a Theater Support Package, Jan. 8, 2024. The Airmen worked in conjunction with their active duty counterparts to ensure a continued fighter presence in the region. Phased deployments of fighter aircraft strengthen operational readiness to defend Japan and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt. Charles Vaughn)

