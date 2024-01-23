Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    January 23, 2024 – Lt. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy speaks at U.S. Naval War College [Image 3 of 6]

    January 23, 2024 – Lt. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy speaks at U.S. Naval War College

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by William Dodge 

    U.S. Naval War College

    NEWPORT, R.I. – Lt. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy, Deputy Commandant for Information (DC I), U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) Forces, U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), delivers a Lecture of Opportunity at the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) on board Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island January 23, 2024. During his visit, Lt. Gen. Glavy met with NWC President Rear Adm. Pete Garvin before giving his lecture on “The Information War Fighting Function” to NWC students, faculty, and staff. In his current role Lt. Gen. Glavy serves as the USMC liaison to Commander, USSTRATCOM, representing USMC capabilities and interests while advising on the proper support and employment of Marine forces. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge/Released)

    This work, January 23, 2024 – Lt. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy speaks at U.S. Naval War College [Image 6 of 6], by William Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

