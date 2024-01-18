Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-150th AHB Change of Command [Image 1 of 9]

    1-150th AHB Change of Command

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Eric J. Tolska relinquishes command of the 1-150th Assault Helicopter Battalion to Lt. Col. Justin Oliver during a change of command ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Jan. 20, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 13:17
    Photo ID: 8207264
    VIRIN: 240120-Z-IB607-1006
    Resolution: 5743x3821
    Size: 13.47 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-150th AHB Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Command
    formation
    tradition
    National Guard
    Lakehurst
    NJNG

