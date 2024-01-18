U.S. Army Lt. Col. Eric J. Tolska relinquishes command of the 1-150th Assault Helicopter Battalion to Lt. Col. Justin Oliver during a change of command ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Jan. 20, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 13:17
|Photo ID:
|8207264
|VIRIN:
|240120-Z-IB607-1006
|Resolution:
|5743x3821
|Size:
|13.47 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-150th AHB Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT