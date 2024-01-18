Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th AS transport NOAA GOES-U weather satellite [Image 7 of 7]

    9th AS transport NOAA GOES-U weather satellite

    BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marco Gomez 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 9th Airlift Squadron and Lockheed Martin crew members listen to a brief prior to loading a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite onto a C-5M Super Galaxy at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 22, 2024. GOES-U, the final spacecraft in the GOES-R series of weather and climate satellites, will be transported by 9th AS aircrew to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center ahead of its scheduled launch in April 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Location: BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    NOAA
    C-5
    NASA
    9 AS
    GOES-U

