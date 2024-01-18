9th AS transport NOAA GOES-U weather satellite

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 9th Airlift Squadron and Lockheed Martin crew members listen to a brief prior to loading a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite onto a C-5M Super Galaxy at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 22, 2024. GOES-U, the final spacecraft in the GOES-R series of weather and climate satellites, will be transported by 9th AS aircrew to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center ahead of its scheduled launch in April 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)

