OPSEC information table

The U.S. Army Security Assistance Command's G2 team set up a table full of information about Operations Security at USASAC Headquarters at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., during January. The Department of Defense recognizes January as OPSEC Awareness Month, as a way to educate members about the process of protecting sensitive information. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Pittman)

