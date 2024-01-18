OPSEC information table

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Kristen Pittman 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    The U.S. Army Security Assistance Command's G2 team set up a table full of information about Operations Security at USASAC Headquarters at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., during January. The Department of Defense recognizes January as OPSEC Awareness Month, as a way to educate members about the process of protecting sensitive information. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Pittman)

    USASAC G2 amplifies OPSEC awareness

