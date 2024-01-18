Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aptitude Update with Nurse Corps Skill Sustainment Fair at Naval Hospital Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Competence clarified at Naval Hospital Bremerton…Cmdr. Krystal Chunaco, NHB Directorate of Surgical Services clinic manager receives refresher training on intraosseous devices from Lt. Barbara Kent, NHB Pediatrics Clinic department head, who was also the lead coordinator of the multi-disciplinary and collaborative Nurse Corps Skills Sustainment Fair – billed as a nursing fair for nurses by nurses - held over a two-day period in mid-January 2024. The event was tailored on competency refresher training on several high risk, low volume duties which any Nurse Corps officer might be called upon to render timely support in handling and covered both clinic skills and inpatient skills pertaining to the variety of nursing specialties (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 10:50
    Photo ID: 8205482
    VIRIN: 240116-N-HU933-1429
    Resolution: 3000x1872
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Aptitude Update with Nurse Corps Skill Sustainment Fair at Naval Hospital Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nurse Corps
    DHA
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton

