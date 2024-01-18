Aptitude Update with Nurse Corps Skill Sustainment Fair at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Competence clarified at Naval Hospital Bremerton…Cmdr. Krystal Chunaco, NHB Directorate of Surgical Services clinic manager receives refresher training on intraosseous devices from Lt. Barbara Kent, NHB Pediatrics Clinic department head, who was also the lead coordinator of the multi-disciplinary and collaborative Nurse Corps Skills Sustainment Fair – billed as a nursing fair for nurses by nurses - held over a two-day period in mid-January 2024. The event was tailored on competency refresher training on several high risk, low volume duties which any Nurse Corps officer might be called upon to render timely support in handling and covered both clinic skills and inpatient skills pertaining to the variety of nursing specialties (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

