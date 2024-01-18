Aptitude Update with Nurse Corps Skill Sustainment Fair at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Competence clarified at Naval Hospital Bremerton…Cmdr. Krystal Chunaco, NHB...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Competence clarified at Naval Hospital Bremerton…Cmdr. Krystal Chunaco, NHB Directorate of Surgical Services clinic manager receives refresher training on intraosseous devices from Lt. Barbara Kent, NHB Pediatrics Clinic department head, who was also the lead coordinator of the multi-disciplinary and collaborative Nurse Corps Skills Sustainment Fair – billed as a nursing fair for nurses by nurses - held over a two-day period in mid-January 2024. The event was tailored on competency refresher training on several high risk, low volume duties which any Nurse Corps officer might be called upon to render timely support in handling and covered both clinic skills and inpatient skills pertaining to the variety of nursing specialties (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

They came from Urgent Care Clinic, Family Medicine Department, the Main Operating Room and elsewhere.



Including the command suite.



All were welcomed participants at Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Nurse Corps Skills Sustainment Fair – billed as a nursing fair for nurses by nurses - held over a two-day period in mid-January 2024.



According to Lt. Barbara Kent, NHB Pediatrics Clinic department head and lead coordinator of the multi-disciplinary and collaborative event, the event was tailored on competency refresher training for several high risk, low volume duties which any Nurse Corps officer might be called upon to render timely support in handling.



“For many nurses within an ambulatory care setting, certain inpatient skills are not as easily obtained or mastered through the work done within clinics. Clinics vary in the variety of skills that the nurses are able to provide to our beneficiaries. It is pertinent that we not only pass our online exams but can apply the knowledge learned,” explained Kent.



“We wanted to bring this back and effectively bridge any gap for staff in skill sustainment and clinical competency,” Kent added. “Without these hands on skills sessions and the ability to simulate skills, the majority of our competencies were only validated online via general training vice hands-on applicable care.”



The competencies covered both clinic skills and inpatient skills pertaining to the variety of nursing specialties at NHB.



“This skills fair was a culmination of a year’s work with the help of subject matter experts from each specialty represented. We chose two training sessions that would appeal to both types of training schedules and ended up with a wonderful turnout. We compiled a list of a number of practical skills which we considered to focus on first. Based on input from many, we then consolidated that list down to the six proficiencies presented,” Kent explained.



Kent attested that the challenge in putting the event together was ensuring that a wide variety of necessary skills were covered, which included everything from the most basic medication administration to airway management, within a specified timeframe that would be beneficial for nurses without pulling them heavily from patient care.



Each of the six stations set up offered static displays, informational presentations and practical hands-on training opportunities.



“This is really well done. It’s a great reintroduction to some skills I haven’t used in a while like Foley catheters and tubes. I can see a lot of happy staff getting their skills enhanced and competencies signed off,” remarked Cmdr. Marc Silfies, NHB Surgical Services director.



There was an Airway Station to review competencies on proper airway management techniques and demonstrate proper use and handling of airway equipment and supplies.



Intravenous Fluid Administration/Medication Pumps and Patient-Controlled Analgesia pumps were on display to revisit on proper usage and knowledge of the settings, along with demonstrating handling and understanding, from priming to responding to any potential adverse reactions.



The Manual Cardiac Monitors/Defibrillators and Electrocardiograms station was designed to refamiliarize and demonstrate to participants with proper use and then practice how to appropriately apply when needed.



Reviewing competencies for the Foleys and Gastrointestinal Tube Management centered on demonstrating proper use and handling to familiarize participants with proper urinary catheter insertion and gastrointestinal tubes.



The Access Line and Management Care station went over proper techniques and use of central, intravenous and arterial [catheter] lines such as explaining differences and therapeutic indications to demonstrating dressing changes and specimen collection.



Training on Intraosseous Devices – used in placing a specific needle through bone tissue to administer such needs as fluid restoration and drug delivery - and the associated intramuscular and subcutaneous Medication Administration, included such crucial steps of the process as hand hygiene before patient contact to stressing the six rights of medication safety; right medication, right dose, right time, right route, right patient and right documentation, as well as disposal and finishing norms to follow.



Kent noted that the most gratifying part of this event was the comradery felt by having junior and senior nurses training together as one.



“A feeling that most of us desire both home and operationally,” said Kent.



The initial success has bolstered the goal to hold the skills fair on a quarterly basis and open up to others beyond assigned Nurse Corps officers.



“We intend to branch out to our civilian nursing staff and hospital corps staff with more exciting skills sessions and simulations gaining traction each quarter. We appreciate the opportunity to be able to train one another for a more prepared medical force overall,” stated Kent.