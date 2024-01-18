Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Army NCOA Instructor of the Year 2023 [Image 1 of 2]

    7th Army NCOA Instructor of the Year 2023

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Spence 

    7th Army Training Command

    Staff Sgt. Sonia McElfresh, Instructor at the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy (7ATC NCOA), was recognized as the Instructor of the Year during the 7ATC NCOA Basic Leader Course graduation in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 13, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin A. D. Spence)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    VIRIN: 231213-A-RX991-1004
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
    This work, 7th Army NCOA Instructor of the Year 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Kevin Spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

