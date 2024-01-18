EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 20, 2024) Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) conduct flight deck operations with a MH-60R Helicopter assigned to the “WARLORDS” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM-51) in the East China Sea, Jan. 20. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 07:52
|Photo ID:
|8205220
|VIRIN:
|240120-N-YS413-1069
|Resolution:
|4887x2155
|Size:
|875.07 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John Finn Conducts Helo Ops [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
