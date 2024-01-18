Lcdr. Christopher Bourque relives Lcdr. Jeffrey Shepard as commanding officer of Navy Reserve Center Cheyenne during the change of command ceremony at Wyoming National Guard Joint Forces Readiness Center, Wy. (U.S. Navy photo by Yeoman 2nd Class Josiah Wren)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2024 22:36
|Photo ID:
|8204579
|VIRIN:
|240120-N-VH054-1003
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NRC Cheyenne Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Andrew Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT