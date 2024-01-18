Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NRC Cheyenne Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    NRC Cheyenne Change of Command

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Gordon 

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command

    Lcdr. Christopher Bourque relives Lcdr. Jeffrey Shepard as commanding officer of Navy Reserve Center Cheyenne during the change of command ceremony at Wyoming National Guard Joint Forces Readiness Center, Wy. (U.S. Navy photo by Yeoman 2nd Class Josiah Wren)

    This work, NRC Cheyenne Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Andrew Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    reserves
    wyoming
    Cheyenne
    navy

