    149th FW Pilot for a Day Program [Image 9 of 10]

    149th FW Pilot for a Day Program

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Pilot for a Day, Carter Winters poses for a photo in the cockpit of an F-16 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 19, 2024. Winters was able to tour the wing and experience the daily routine of an F-16 fighter pilot. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.20.2024 10:17
    Photo ID: 8204377
    VIRIN: 240119-Z-GK303-1836
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 149th FW Pilot for a Day Program [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F16
    Pilot
    ANG
    149fw
    TMD

