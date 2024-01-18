BARRIGADA, Guam (Jan. 19, 2023) – Navy EOD Technicians from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 conduct a CERTEX event in Barrigada, Guam. This joint training was supported by members of C/1-1 and Guam local law enforcement Special enforcement and Tactics (S.E.T.) officers. This exercise strengthened interoperability between teams in a dynamic training environment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ivan Skvaril)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.1798
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 20:44
|Photo ID:
|8204075
|VIRIN:
|240119-N-DB921-1456
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|999.5 KB
|Location:
|BARRIGADA, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EODMU5 Conducts Joint CERTEX [Image 6 of 6], by Ivan Skvaril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
