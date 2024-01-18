USS Oakland (LCS 24) Returns to Homeport in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Oakland (LCS 24) arrived at its San Diego homeport Jan. 19, following an eighteen-month deployment. Oakland is a fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCSs like Oakland integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass communication Specialist 1st Class Vance Hand)

Date Taken: 01.19.2024