C-17s sitting on the flightline

C-17 Globemaster IIIs assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing sit on the flightline at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Jan. 18, 2024. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by James Fritz)
|01.18.2024
|01.19.2024 09:28
|8202957
|240118-F-NI494-1001
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
