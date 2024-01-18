C-17 Globemaster IIIs assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing sit on the flightline at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Jan. 18, 2024. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by James Fritz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 01.19.2024 09:28 Photo ID: 8202957 VIRIN: 240118-F-NI494-1001 Resolution: 5830x3879 Size: 10.69 MB Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-17s sitting on the flightline [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.