Stephanie Langhorne poses with her husband and child. Langhorne is a third generation USACE employee.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 08:26
|Photo ID:
|8202928
|VIRIN:
|240117-A-A1417-1003
|Resolution:
|4349x6523
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|WINCHESTER, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Employee Spotlight featuring Stephanie Langhorne. [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Employee Spotlight Featuring Stephanie Langhorne
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT